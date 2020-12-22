Sudanese girl ‘disowned’ by father for choosing to marry a S.Sudanese

A Sudanese man says he has disowned his 19-year-old daughter who has publicly insisted –against his wish –on marrying a South Sudanese national.

Ahsan Ahmed Adam and Badreldein Ahmed Deng recently planned to get married.

“Yes, she is my daughter, but I want to go back to the religious roots of Islam. She’s not my daughter anymore, I have disowned her as my daughter,” said 55-year-old, Ahmed Abdallah.

Ahsan has, however, rebuked her parents after she said they refused –twice –to allow her to marry her love.

“I told them I cannot do something without their approval, they got so mad and beat me up,” she said.

The two said they were dating in Khartoum before approaching Ahsan’s parents last year to declare their intention to get married.

But Ahsan said the young man who is also a Muslim was rejected outright by her parents.

“Before my parents could see him, they rejected him,” she stated.

Ahsan is a graduate of law from Khoran Karim University in Sudan. She accused her father of making contradictory statements regarding their marriage, adding that they discussed the matter on three different occasions.

“We left it there, but again raised the matter, my parents accepted this time. But after some time, they rejected him again,” Ahsan narrated her ordeal to a South Sudanese online media – The Mail on Monday in Juba.

Ahsan and Ahmed reportedly have a child together. She maintains her decision to marry Mr. Ahmed.

“I insist on my decision because I believe they are rejecting him because he is a South Sudanese -although he is a Muslim.”

Ahsan’s father has, however, denied maltreating his daughter over her choice of a husband.

Ahmed Abdallah believes the matter has been politicized. He expressed bitterness with Ahsan for publicly accusing him through the media.

“I know of traditions and culture, they exist, and there is no reason for my daughter to refer to me as a liar,” he stated.

“[But] Believe me or not – there are some Sudanese government officials behind this issue, let them come and arrest me because I’m very honest. Let them bring this girl, and seat her in front of me and say what she said,” he demanded.

