Kiir’s office calls for patience over state governments, national legislature

The Office of the President has urged members of the public not to sensationalize the delay in the formation of the state governments.

“The submission of the list containing names of prosed legislators and state government officials by one or two parties to the President does not signal the end of the consultation process in an environment where responsibility-sharing falls on more parties.” the statement partially read.

The Minister in the Office of the President, Nhial Deng Nhial said the announcement of the national legislature and states governments will be finalized as soon as the consultations are concluded.

The unity government, according to the revitalized peace agreement should have been formed eight months from the signing of the deal in September 2018.

But Since July when nine state governors were appointed, the governor for Upper Nile is yet to be named.

In October, President Salva Kiir announced that South Sudan will soon witness the formation of the reconstituted transitional national legislative assembly and the Council of States.

The revitalized peace agreement signed two years ago requires the current parliament and the Council of States to be reconstituted.

Three weeks ago, the SPLM-IO during its consultative conference in Juba said they had agreed that the president proceeds with the appointment of the remaining officials of the 9 state governments.

But no announcement has been made so far.

In a recent interview with Eye Radio, the African Union ambassador to South Sudan called on the peace parties to form the remaining structures of the local governments as a Christmas gift to the people of South Sudan.

Members of the public have also severally expressed disappointments over the delay.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Tuesday, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Nhial Deng cautioned people against misinterpreting reasons for the delay.

He stated that the process is being done in a “transparent, collegial and diligent manner” as required by the peace agreement.

The minister further urged members of the public to exercise patience as consultations with the remaining parties are being finalized.

Mr. Nhial revealed that an announcement on both issues will soon be made.

There are several aspects of the revitalized peace agreement yet to be implemented.

These include; the reunification of forces, permanent constitutional making process, economic sector reforms, and reconstitution of several important commissions as the country leads up to general elections.