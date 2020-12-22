Organized forces to provide security during the festive session

Police and other security forces will be deployed in residential areas in Juba and major highways during the Christmas festivities, the Inspector General of Police has said.

The government has been deploying organized forces to protect the public and their property during the Christmas celebrations.

Speaking to SSBC TV on Monday, the Inspector General of Police, Lieutenant General Majak Akec says the arrangement is to enable citizens to celebrate Christmas and the New Year in peace.

“As organized forces of our beloved Republic of South Sudan, we are ready to protect you, the civilians, and your properties as the responsibility of the nation,” Lt. Gen. Akec said.

“You should celebrate in peace and be sure that we are ready to beef up the security in the Republic of South Sudan particularly capital Juba.”

The IGP called on the people to cooperate with the security organs who will be deployed to the residential areas and along the highways.

