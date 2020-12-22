Renk residents decry rising meat prices

Some residents of Renk town in Upper Nile State have raised complaints about the increase in the prices of meat in the market.

This is after butchers there reportedly stopped selling meat, blaming authorities of exorbitant taxes.

Some residents say a kilo of meat that previously sold at 1,500 now sells at 2,500 SSP.

Other food commodities are also said to be sold expensively.

Local authorities have reportedly threatened traders to reduce the prices or face closure, but in vain.

Some of the disgruntled residents spoke to Eye Radio from Renk town on Monday.

“The quarter of the meat becomes 600 SSP and fish is at 1,000 SSP. The butchers have been on strike for three days now. No meats in the markets,” a resident in Renk said.

“These days we only eat beans and our fear is tomorrow they will say these beans is not there even. The butches are saying the taxes are very high from the city council of Renk town and also cows are very expensive.”

“Yes, there is a crisis of meat caused by butchers because of strike for the prices increase and we did not agree with them and this is what happened.”

“Things are very expensive here in Renk, especially meat is very expensive and we don’t know where to go. This message of mine is going direct to Mr. President because we don’t know where to go as vulnerable people.”

“I am a corporal in the SSPDF and my salary of 1,710 SSP and with this money if I buy meat with 1,000 SSP what can I do with this 700 SSP?” asked one of the residents in Renk.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the defunct Northern Upper Nile State, Paul Chol told Eye Radio says the butchers raised the prize of meat without consulting the authority.

Chol added that the authorities and the butchers are in discussion to solve the problem.

“They raised the prices on their own, it was 1,500 SSP but raised it to 2,500 SSP – that is a kilo of meat. The authority is in talks with them (butchers),” Chol said.

