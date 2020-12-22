Church urges political leaders to reconcile this festive season

Religious leaders have appealed to political leaders to use this festive season to end their differences and reconcile with one another.

Following the eruption of civil war in 2013, conflict analysts say many South Sudanese were divided along tribal, political, and regional lines to serve the interests of their political leaders.

But in his Christmas message, the Catholic Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Juba, Stephen Ameyu says it is time for the people of South Sudan to reconcile and forgive each other.

“Let us use these different ways of reaching Jesus so that we may receive his dynamic power to cure our sicknesses of nepotism, selfishness, regionalism, tribalism, lack of nationalism, and lack of sacrifice,” said Archbishop Ameyu.

Archbishop Ameyu was speaking to reporters in Juba yesterday.

Similarly, the Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan are calling for an end to all forms of suffering in the country.

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama who spoke to Eye Radio today says it’s time to unite the country.

“People have suffered, people are tired, and people have died,” Archbishop Badi said.

“Our expectation for 2021 is to have peace in this country, to have unity, to have love, and to have prosperity and better life in this country for us all, for our children and for our grandchildren.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rumbek university lecturers down tools over salary arrears Previous Post