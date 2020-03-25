25th March 2020
Sudanese peace talks adjourned over the death of defense minister

Authors: Obaj Okuj | Charles Wote

PHOTO: Sudanese Minister of Defence dies of a heart attack in Juba. #SouthSudan Military sources are telling the National Courier that North Sudan’s Minister of Defence has unexpectedly passed away. Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Din Omer was in Juba as part of the Sudanese peace negotiations being mediated by South Sudan

Sudanese peace talks have been adjourned for a week following the death of the Sudanese Minister of Defense. Lt.-Gen. Jamal el-Din Omar.

Lt.-Gen. Omar passed away on Wednesday morning in Juba.

He died of a heart attack, according to the Sudanese army spokesperson.

The late was taking part in the Sudanese peace in Juba between the government and armed movements.

“Based on this painful loss, the parties agreed to adjourn the negotiations sessions for a week, starting on 25 March 2020,” said Mohamed Hassan, spokesperson for the Sudanese delegation for the peace talks.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Government of South Sudan described Lt.-Gen. Omar as a patriotic military leader who was committed to bringing peace to Sudan.

“General Jamal el-Din was a well-known soldier, a patriotic and a committed individual to the peace in Sudan,” Makuei told the media.

