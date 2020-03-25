Mangateen IDPs sound alarm as aid groups abandoned them

Over 8, 000 IDPs at the Mangateen area living in dire conditions after some aid groups allegedly abandoned them, the displaced people’s chief has said.

According to Peter Gadet Warning, there are approximately 8000 IDPs in the area, most of whom fled sectarian violence at the UN POC at Checkpoint in 2018.

Peter Gadet stated that they are lacking basic humanitarian needs, including food, water, medicines and shelter after WFP, International Medical Corps and others left them.

He told Eye Radio from Mangateen in Juba today that some of the NGOs supporting them have left and the rest have already notified them.

“We have been facing challenges because we as IDPs of Mangateen we are depending on humanitarian support since we were relocated from POC to Mangateen,”

“We have the number of NGO’s which haven supporting us and then some of them have are gone and some of them they notify us that they also are leaving and we have a shortage of water and we don’t have shelters, the food is not enough and the garbage is full in all the IDP’s camp and our environment is not good.”

“The health organization which is helping us is there are leaving this month which is IMC international medical corps is the one implementing the health they notify us that they leaving at the end of this month.”

Both the government and humanitarian agencies are yet to comment on the matter.