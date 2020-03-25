25th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News | Peace   |   Mangateen IDPs sound alarm as aid groups abandoned them

Mangateen IDPs sound alarm as aid groups abandoned them

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 2 mins ago

Manga-teen area in Juba

Over 8, 000 IDPs at the Mangateen area living in dire conditions after some aid groups allegedly abandoned them, the displaced people’s chief has said.

According to Peter Gadet Warning, there are approximately 8000 IDPs in the area, most of whom fled sectarian violence at the UN POC at Checkpoint in 2018.

Peter Gadet stated that they are lacking basic humanitarian needs, including food, water, medicines and shelter after WFP, International Medical Corps and others left them.

He told Eye Radio from Mangateen in Juba today that some of the NGOs supporting them have left and the rest have already notified them.

“We have been facing challenges because we as IDPs of Mangateen we are depending on humanitarian support since we were relocated from POC to Mangateen,”

“We have the number of NGO’s which haven supporting us and then some of them have are gone and some of them they notify us that they also are leaving and we have a shortage of water and we don’t have shelters, the food is not enough and the garbage is full in all the IDP’s camp and our environment is not good.”

“The health organization which is helping us is there are leaving this month which is IMC international medical corps is the one implementing the health they notify us that they leaving at the end of this month.”

Both the government and humanitarian agencies are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny 1

“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny

Published Monday, March 23, 2020

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba 2

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba

Published Sunday, March 22, 2020

Nyandeng demands for three female governors 3

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba 4

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’ 5

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’

Published Friday, March 20, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mangateen IDPs sound alarm as aid groups abandoned them

Published 2 mins ago

Ex-government official ‘Jailed for Defamation’ in Rumbek

Published 25 mins ago

Kiir imposes night curfew, asks employers to have some staff stay home

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t releases $3 million for students in COVID-19 affected countries

Published 3 hours ago

Chinese diplomat replaces Shearer’s deputy

Published 3 hours ago

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.