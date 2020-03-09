9th March 2020
Sudanese premier survives assassination attempt

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 3 hours ago

One of the vehicles that were hit by detonation in Khartoum on Monday, 9 Mar 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Khartoum, Sudan, this morning.

According to media reports, three cars loaded with explosive materials attempted to assassinate the leader at Kobar bridge junction in Khartoum North while heading to official mission to Khartoum North.

Hamdok is reported safe after the incident, while the attempt on his life led to damage of three land-cruiser V8s.

The group behind the attack is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, IGAD has condmened the attack and called for a probe into the “appalling incident.

“This incident seeks to reverse the people-driven democratic gains that have been witnessed in the Republic of Sudan,” wrote the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, in a statement.

“[The] interests and the aspiration of the people of Sudan will reign over all acts of terror.”

Born in 1956, Abdalla Hamdok is a public administrator who serves as the 15th Prime Minister of Sudan.

Prior to his appointment, he served in numerous national and international administrative positions.

From November 2011 to October 2018, he was Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. 

9th March 2020

