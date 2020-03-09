9th March 2020
Retaliatory attack leaves two dead near Mapel

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 4 hours ago

At least two people have reportedly died in a suspected revenge attack on a cattle camp near Mapel, Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The incident took place at Dhiaj, an area located about 10 miles east of Mapel town, yesterday.

Eye Radio’s reporter there quotes officials as saying that the clashes were triggered by killing of a trader identified as Wol Madut Madol on Saturday.

As a result, “angry youth believed to be Madut’s relatives” attacked the cattle camp, leaving two people dead and others injured.

Those killed in the Sunday clashes include cattle camp head chief Anei Wol Anei and ex-soldier Abraham Bith.

“Despite the tense of situation yesterday, the Tonj secretary-general Gabriel Awan, said calm has returned to Kapara, Walang and Dhiaj areas which were affected yesterday,” Deng Dimo reported.

There have been reports of deadly retaliatory clashes in the country, particularly Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile regions.

These are often partly attributed to land disputes and cattle theft, and worsened by proliferation of small arms in the hands of civilians.

The army has carried several disarmament exercises in an attempt to curb inter-clan and ethnic clashes.

However, the arms still find their back to the hands of youth, a situation blamed on politicians in Juba.

