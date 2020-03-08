Vice President Nyandeng urges women to ‘promote human rights’

Vice President, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior has called on women to proclaim International Women’s Day as a day to promote and encourage respect for human rights.



On Sunday, South Sudan joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The 2020 International Women’s Day focuses on the theme, ‘An equal world is an enabled world’.

The Day is celebrated annually on 8 March.

It offers an opportunity to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

Vice President, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior who spoke at an event on Friday, ahead of International Women’s Day, stated that the day is a day to support women in the fight against acts of violence and discrimination.

She emphasized that despite the economic challenge women are facing due to cultural practices, International Women’s Day is a day to appreciate the diverse African cultures.

“I am well aware of our economic challenges we continue to face as women in Africa continent. I know that you are still rustling with our social cultures that prevent you – women from pursuing the individualism through purpose, education, and career,” said Vice President Nyadeng.

“I call on people of Africa, women, in particular, to declare the principle of forgiveness, to appreciate the diversity of our beautiful African cultures as one people of this continent.”

“We must join the world in proclaiming March 8, as a day for humility and forgiveness to promote and encourage respect for human rights as fundamental freedom for all without distinction of any kind.”

The Vice President appreciated President Salva Kiir for agreeing to increase women’s representation to 35 percent in all levels of the government.

“I appreciated the effort of our president who has increased the percentage of women representations to 35 percent in all levels of governments. I thanked His Excellency, President Salva Kiir Mayardit for recognizing that when women succeed in society to flourish,” she said.

Vice President Nyandeng delivered her speech ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, in an event that was attended by the visiting member of the British Royal Family, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The occasion was supported by the UK Embassy in South Sudan in collaboration with Born to Lead and Oxfam.

The event celebrated the critical role that women have played in peacebuilding throughout the history of South Sudan, and the incredible talent of South Sudanese women through music, art, and poetry.