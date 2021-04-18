Suspected arsonists set family ablaze in Juba

A woman and one of her children sustained serious fire burns after her house and that of her neighbor were set ablaze in the wee hours of Saturday in Juba.

40-year old Rukiya Chandiru, a resident of Kadaro in Shirikaat was asleep with two of her children when her immediate neighbor and landlady, Magdalena Ajok heard a strange noise of a rattling fire.

Ajok alleges the fire that started from behind the rooftop was set by some unidentified person.

“When the fire started, everyone was asleep,” Ajok told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“I was the one who saw the house burning, and then I went and broke the door. The woman got burns all over her back, her head and the hand.”

Ajok says when she broke the house door, Chandiru then ran out with fire on her body.

Eye witness Ajok said the woman’s husband was not at home at the time of the incident.

She said the fire victim and her 5-year-old girls are being treated at a private clinic in Juba.

The motive for the incident remains unclear.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter