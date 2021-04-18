18th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Update: 22 confirmed dead in Lakes clashes

Update: 22 confirmed dead in Lakes clashes

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

Armed youth in a cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State | File photo

Police in Lakes State say 22 people were killed and several others were wounded in yesterday’s fighting between two sections of a community.

The clashes were reported at three areas which include Kued-douang, Mai-nyaleg, and Manyang Riel, some 20 miles from Rumbek town.

According to the police spokesperson in the area, the fighters used heavy weapons, including Kalashnikovs, AK47 and machine guns.

“The number of casualties reported was actually 22 persons killed from both sides, and we have not yet received the wounded persons because these people have evacuated their wounded persons and they hid them in the villages, they are treating them outside the hospital,” Mabor Makuc told Eye Radio Sunday morning.

The violence is said to have involved two sections of a community.

According to the area police spokesperson, the motivation for the clashes remains unknown.

But cattle-related clashes and inter-communal revenge attacks are common in the state.

Just last week, authorities in Lakes State said15 people were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in cattle-related clashes.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 1

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors 2

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 4

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office 5

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Update: 22 confirmed dead in Lakes clashes

Published 4 hours ago

Commissioners survive grisly road accident in Upper Nile

Published 5 hours ago

Several feared dead in Lakes clashes

Published 23 hours ago

Health ministry ‘puts on hold’ A.U-donated vaccines

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

Activist worries disagreements in states could create instability

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

US imposes visa restrictions on Ugandan officials

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.