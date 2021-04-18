Update: 22 confirmed dead in Lakes clashes

Police in Lakes State say 22 people were killed and several others were wounded in yesterday’s fighting between two sections of a community.

The clashes were reported at three areas which include Kued-douang, Mai-nyaleg, and Manyang Riel, some 20 miles from Rumbek town.

According to the police spokesperson in the area, the fighters used heavy weapons, including Kalashnikovs, AK47 and machine guns.

“The number of casualties reported was actually 22 persons killed from both sides, and we have not yet received the wounded persons because these people have evacuated their wounded persons and they hid them in the villages, they are treating them outside the hospital,” Mabor Makuc told Eye Radio Sunday morning.



The violence is said to have involved two sections of a community.

According to the area police spokesperson, the motivation for the clashes remains unknown.

But cattle-related clashes and inter-communal revenge attacks are common in the state.

Just last week, authorities in Lakes State said15 people were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in cattle-related clashes.

