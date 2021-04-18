18th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Commissioners survive grisly road accident in Upper Nile

Commissioners survive grisly road accident in Upper Nile

Author : Jale Richard | Published: 7 hours ago

 

The commissioners of Lungechuk and Maban counties of Upper Nile State have survived a grisly road accident Saturday while traveling to their county headquarters.

A motorcade of the two officials left Malakal town Saturday morning en route to Lungechuk and Maban when the accident happened between Ma-ngok and Guel-guk areas.

One of the back vehicles reportedly knocked the front one, causing the accident, causing it to veer off the road and overturning three times.

According to the state minister of information, twelve people in the convoy got injured, two in critical condition.

“After we reached between Mangok and Glagok, the second car hit the first one from behind which caused the first vehicle to overturn 3 times. In this accident, four people got injured including the minister of parliamentary affairs and the driver and security adviser’s bodyguard,” Luke Sadallah told Eye Radio on Saturday evening.

A number of state officials including Dak Tut Dey, the commissioner of Lungechuk County. Others injured include members of parliament and state advisors.

“In the second vehicle which carried the commissioner, six people got injured including the commissioner. The commissioner got injured on his hand,” Sadallah added.

The injured officials have been airlifted to Juba for treatment, the state information minister said.

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 1

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors 2

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 4

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office 5

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Update: 22 confirmed dead in Lakes clashes

Published 6 hours ago

Commissioners survive grisly road accident in Upper Nile

Published 7 hours ago

Several feared dead in Lakes clashes

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

Health ministry ‘puts on hold’ A.U-donated vaccines

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

Activist worries disagreements in states could create instability

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

US imposes visa restrictions on Ugandan officials

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.