Commissioners survive grisly road accident in Upper Nile

The commissioners of Lungechuk and Maban counties of Upper Nile State have survived a grisly road accident Saturday while traveling to their county headquarters.

A motorcade of the two officials left Malakal town Saturday morning en route to Lungechuk and Maban when the accident happened between Ma-ngok and Guel-guk areas.

One of the back vehicles reportedly knocked the front one, causing the accident, causing it to veer off the road and overturning three times.

According to the state minister of information, twelve people in the convoy got injured, two in critical condition.

“After we reached between Mangok and Glagok, the second car hit the first one from behind which caused the first vehicle to overturn 3 times. In this accident, four people got injured including the minister of parliamentary affairs and the driver and security adviser’s bodyguard,” Luke Sadallah told Eye Radio on Saturday evening.

A number of state officials including Dak Tut Dey, the commissioner of Lungechuk County. Others injured include members of parliament and state advisors.

“In the second vehicle which carried the commissioner, six people got injured including the commissioner. The commissioner got injured on his hand,” Sadallah added.



The injured officials have been airlifted to Juba for treatment, the state information minister said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Several feared dead in Lakes clashes Previous Post