17th April 2021
Several feared dead in Lakes clashes

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 min ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

Several people are feared dead after fierce fighting erupted this morning between two sections of a community in Lakes state.

The clashes were reported at the Manyang Riel area, some 20 miles from Rumbek town.

According to the police spokesperson in the area, the fight started at 8:30 am and stopped at around midday.

Mr. Mabor Makuc who spoke to Eye Radio says authorities were still gathering information about the casualties.

“It was this morning when two sections fought at a place called Manyang Riel and the fighting has stopped. So up to now, we don’t have any details about the casualties but we are still collecting information,” Makuac said.

The violence is said to have involved two sections of a community.

According to the area police spokesperson, the motivation of this morning’s fighting is yet to be known.

But cattle-related clashes and inter-communal revenge attacks are common in the state.

Just last week, authorities in Lakes State said15 people were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in cattle-related clashes.

