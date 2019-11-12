T.B Joshua calls for an end to violence

A renowned televangelist, T.B. Joshua, says the time has come for the leaders in South Sudan to desist from violence and work together to fix the challenges facing the country.

Known to his followers as a prophet, T.B Joshua arrived in Juba on Tuesday afternoon following an invitation by President Salva Kiir.

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement failed to form a coalition government today (12 November) after disagreements over the training and unification of forces.

The leaders also failed to resolve the issue of the boundary and the number of states.

As a result, President Kiir and Machar last week extended the pre-interim period by 100 days to enable them narrow their differences.

T.B Joshua says South Sudan is losing out on development and investment due to the prolonged political disagreements and conflicts.

“As leaders, we should overcome our divisions and agree to work together for the good of this country,” he told government officials and invited guests at the State House, J1.

“Our leader[s] should overcome their divisions and allow them to come back to develop their father land.”

T.B. Joshua is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist and philanthropist.

He is the leader and founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, a Christian organization that runs the Emmanuel Television station from Lagos.

“Peace at the corner”

Meanwhile, President Kiir expressed hope that T.B Joshua’s visit to South Sudan would usher in the needed reconciliation among the leaders.

He said this would also motivate the parties to quickly restore peace and stability in South Sudan.

“This is the beginning, it should be the beginning for the best for the people of South Sudan and I will tend to also believe that we have also crossed a long distance searching for peace,” Kiir said at the same event.

“Now that the man of God has come to South Sudan, I believe that peace is at the corner.”

This is not the first time a prominent religious leader has prayed for the leaders in South Sudan.

The Council of Churches have organized several seminars to pray for the country’s leadership.

In April, Pope Francis kissed the feet of President Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, Taban Deng and Rebecca Nyandeng, and asked them to implement the revitalized peace accord.

The kiss was described by religious leaders as a blessing or a curse to the individuals or to the entire country.