Tanzanian President Suluhu in Uganda to sign oil pipeline deal

Author: New Vision | Published: 1 min ago

President Yoweri Museveni Meets President Samia Hassan Suluhu Of Tanzania At State House Entebbe.

President Samia Hassan Suluhu of Tanzania is in Uganda to sign the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) deal with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Total, the French oil giant. Suluhu arrived at Entebbe International Airport Sunday morning and was welcomed by Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, among other officials.
She was then ushered to State House, Entebbe, where she was received by Museveni.
According to the official programme released Sunday, the two presidents are supposed to engage in private meetings before signing the pipeline deal and issuing a joint communique.

“The main purpose of this visit will be to further bolster the excellent bilateral relations between the Republic of Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania,” the foreign affairs ministry said earlier.

Several officials from Tanzania arrived earlier and have held various meetings with Ugandan officials.
“During this visit, the Agreement for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Tripartite Project is expected to be concluded,” the ministry said.
The signing of the EACOP deal was earlier expected to be signed in March, a week before John Pombe Magufuli fell ill and died.

