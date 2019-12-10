Teenage girl abducted in Juba

A 16-year-old girl has allegedly been abducted by men in uniform at Mangateen residential area in Juba.

The girl, identified as Mary Awek, was abducted on Monday evening at around 5 o’clock.

According to an eye witness, the girl was forced into an armored personnel carrier that drove away to an unknown location.

The father of the girl says, he reported the case to New-site police station but there is no information about his daughter’s whereabouts.

James Aguek is now appealing to the police to help find his daughter, and apprehend the suspects.

“Yesterday [Monday] some people came to my house, they came riding a vehicle of national security. They parked it behind my house… they came and abducted my daughter,” Aguek told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Today, December 10, marks the end of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

In 2018, the UN Mission documented 238 conflict-related sexual violence incidents, majority faced by women and girls.

The report revealed the most common violation as being abduction for sexual slavery, followed by rape and gang rape. Other violations included attempted rape, forced marriage and forced abortion.