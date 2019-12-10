11th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Teenage girl abducted in Juba

Teenage girl abducted in Juba

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

Juba

A 16-year-old girl has allegedly been abducted by men in uniform at Mangateen residential area in Juba.

The girl, identified as Mary Awek, was abducted on Monday evening at around 5 o’clock.

According to an eye witness, the girl was forced into an armored personnel carrier that drove away to an unknown location.

The father of the girl says, he reported the case to New-site police station but there is no information about his daughter’s whereabouts.

James Aguek is now appealing to the police to help find his daughter, and apprehend the suspects.

“Yesterday [Monday] some people came to my house, they came riding a vehicle of national security. They parked it behind my house… they came and abducted my daughter,” Aguek told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Today, December 10, marks the end of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

In 2018, the UN Mission documented 238 conflict-related sexual violence incidents, majority faced by women and girls.

The report revealed the most common violation as being abduction for sexual slavery, followed by rape and gang rape. Other violations included attempted rape, forced marriage and forced abortion.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute 1

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous” 2

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock 3

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Makana quits 4

Makana quits

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office 5

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office

Published Thursday, December 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers

Published 8 hours ago

Plane crash lands at JIA

Published 10 hours ago

Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Published 10 hours ago

Abiy receives his Nobel Prize award

Published 11 hours ago

Citizens dispute gov’t’s tool to end number of states dispute

Published 11 hours ago

Teenage girl abducted in Juba

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.