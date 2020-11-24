24th November 2020
Ten deminers killed this year — Mine Authority

Author: Garag Abraham Malak | Published: 4 hours ago

File: A deminer during mine clearance refresher training at Rejaf, Juba South Sudan /UNMAS

About ten deminers have been killed across the country since the beginning of this year, the South Sudan Mine Action Authority has said.

Those killed were reportedly helping to remove and detonate landmines and other ordinances-mainly in Equatoria region.

Jurkuch Barach who heads the Mine Action Authority said the deminers died from clashes between SSPDF and NAS, and SPLA-IO and NAS.

“Deminers are being killed, Now, we can talk of ten deminers who have been killed,” Barach told Eye Radio on Monday.

“They get you out of the vehicle you are traveling in and they shoot you before others, while others are let go.”

Mr. Barach appeals to warring parties to adhere to the Caseation of Hostilities Agreement, saying the killings are “affecting us very much.”

South Sudan has until July 2026 to complete the clearance of all anti-personnel minefields in the country.

But Barach warned that the continued violence will hinder demining organizations from clearing all minefields across the country.

Last week, two children died from a suspected mine explosion while grazing their goats in the Wonglori area of Jondoru, west of Juba.

According to UN Mine Action Service, more than 5,000 South Sudanese, including 249 children have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordinance since 2004.

24th November 2020

