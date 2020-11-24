Arusha match ends goalless

South Sudan were held to a goalless draw against 10-man Uganda Hippos in the Cecafa U20 Championship at Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha Tanzania.

The Ugandan Hippos played the large part of the game with a man down after Musa Ramathan was sent off in the 36th minute.

Burundian Centre Referee Saddam Houssein Mansour issued out the straight red card after a consultation from his official following an off-the-ball altercation involving the KCCA FC lanky defender.

The South Sudanese looked the best side but failed to capitalize on the numerical advantage, with Vipers man Joseph Dhata working the Hippos defense before he was withdrawn in the second half.

The result comes on a back of the senior team’s loss against the South Sudanese counterparts in AFCON Qualifiers last week in Kenya.

South Sudan will return to action against Burundi on November 27 for their last three-team group game.

The top team in each group (three groups in the championship) will proceed to the semifinals, alongside one best runner-up.

The winner of this tournament will qualify for the AFCON Under-20 tournament set in Mauritania next year.

