Trump ‘okays’ transfer of power to Biden

The federal General Services Administration notified President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that the Trump administration is ready to start the transition of power.

A letter from GSA Administrator Emily Murphy detailed the development — which President Trump acknowledged on Twitter.

“…in the best interest of our country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,’’ Trump wrote.

The decision comes as the Michigan Board of Canvassers on Monday voted to certify the state’s election results, which were in Biden’s favor, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out a Trump campaign challenge that sought to invalidate thousands of absentee ballots in Allegheny County.

Murphy said her decision was based on “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.”

The letter effectively ends a weeks-long standoff in which the Biden transition team accused Murphy and her agency of withholding critical transition resources needed for a smooth transfer of power.

The GSA and Murphy have faced intense bipartisan criticism in recent weeks over the decision to hold off on recognizing Biden as president-elect. The Biden transition team had threatened legal action, accusing the GSA of threatening national security and hampering preparations to combat the coronavirus pandemic by failing to provide support for the incoming administration.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy said in a letter to Biden. “I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.”

The Biden-Harris transition team said the GSA’s move to ascertain Biden as president-elect would provide “the incoming administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.”

Murphy said a total of $7.3 million would be provided to Biden for the transition.

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies,” the Biden-Harris team said in a statement.

President Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election.

In a series of tweets, President Trump thanked Murphy for her handling of the ascertainment process since Election Day. The president pledged to continue his legal challenge of election results.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

Nevertheless, Biden will be sworn in on January 20, 2021.

