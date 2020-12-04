4th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Terekeka violence leaves 11 dead

Terekeka violence leaves 11 dead

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle keeper protects his herd with an AK-47 somewhere in South Sudan. Presence of arms in the hands of civilians is often said to be one of the reasons clashes recur among the pastoralist communities | Credit | bpnews.net

Eleven people have been allegedly killed in cattle-related violence in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria State.

According to an activist there, the incident happened at a cattle camp in Tindilo Payam on the outskirts of Terekeka town on Thursday morning.

The clashes allegedly involved raiders from Terekeka County.

“Eleven people have been confirmed dead, including a girl and a young child. Five other people were wounded,” Activist Manyang Chappa told Eye Radio.

He says about 5,000 herds of cattle were also stolen from the camp that belongs to herders from Awerial County.

He went on to say tensions are still high in the area.

He appealed to the authorities to quickly deploy forces to deter revenge attacks.

“My appeal to the government, more especially Hon. Adil Anthony, is that there is a need for intervention as the situation may escalate. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” he added.

According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country.

In August, UNMISS said it had documented more than 400 incidents between April and June 2020, involving over 1,600 civilians.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba 1

Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management 2

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management

Published Sunday, November 29, 2020

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’ 3

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’

Published Saturday, November 28, 2020

Military General threatens Juba family with death over land 4

Military General threatens Juba family with death over land

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Kiir’s side engages in series of ceasefire violations – Dr Machar 5

Kiir’s side engages in series of ceasefire violations – Dr Machar

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Free Covid-19 testing closes for travelers

Published 19 mins ago

Aviation authority is not remitting collections, says economic cluster

Published 3 hours ago

Terekeka violence leaves 11 dead

Published 4 hours ago

Senior SSPDF officer dies in Kajo-keji clashes

Published 7 hours ago

Gen Francis denies threatening to kill for piece of land

Published 7 hours ago

Rome peace talks resume

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.