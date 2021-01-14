14th January 2021
Thar-Jath oilfield to resume production next month

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

An oil facility in Unity State | File photo

The State-owned Nile-Petroleum Corporation and privately owned Sudd Petroleum Operating Companies say the Thar-Jath oilfield is set to resume productions in February this year.

This comes following a field assessment conducted prior to the resumption in block 5A in Unity State.

An official from Nile-Pet says rehabilitation work is ongoing at the facility to revamp its production to more than 5,000 barrel per-day.

The Managing Director of Nile-Pet Bol Reng spoke to the media during a joint field visit by Nile-Pet and SPOC to the area.

For his part, the Vice President of the Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, Dhieu Shor said oil production in Tharjath Block 5A will resume in two months as scheduled.

“We have seen the work is going on well but we have seen delays, hopefully we have seen seven wells will be ready for resumption very soon. Our visit mainly to put pressure on our contractor here the main contractor Sipet engineering so that the oil resumption is realized very quickly,” Dhieu said.

The production and activities at Thar-Jath were halted by the 2013 conflict when the government and opposition clashed in area.

According to the Sudd Petroleum Operating Company which operates in Tharjath, Block 5A used to produce 40,000 barrels per day.

However, the production was reduced significantly to 4,500 barrels per day after 2013.

They say the facility has not been operating due to the insecurity in the area.

