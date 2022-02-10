“The Kingdom we restored shouldn’t be for hatred”, King Atoroba

This comes after some communities neighboring the Azande allegedly expressed worries over the motives of restoring the Kingdom in the modern era.

In his first address after coronation in Yambio yesterday[Wednesday], King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue said his Kingdom will not invade other communities.

“There are some people who think that the restoration of the Kingdom is the beginning of another problem by the Azande. It is not going to be like that,” King Atoroba said.

“The Kingdom we have restored is not for hatred, it is not for incitement, it is not for lies, it’s not for rumors and it is not for invasion of other people’s land.”

King Atoroba added that the Kingdom is meant to restore the lost culture and preserve it.

“We are restoring the Kingdom to strengthen our culture. Our beautiful culture of unity, strength, boldness and looking further not to be feared like a child,” King Atoroba said.

“Raising up our children in culture and diversity not raising children in a way that they don’t know our traditions.

“Even though we are in a modern era, our culture is important. These and many others are some of the reasons we want to restore our Kingdom for.”

A British anthropologist Evans-Pritchard in his doctoral research titled “The origin of the ruling clan of the Azande” had described the Azande people as the dynastic rivalries and wars of the conquest and subjection of the Negro people.