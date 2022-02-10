10th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   “The Kingdom we restored shouldn’t be for hatred”, King Atoroba

“The Kingdom we restored shouldn’t be for hatred”, King Atoroba

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 40 mins ago

King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue was installed as the new Azande King 117 years after the death of King Gbudue in 1905 - courtesy

The newly installed Azande King has assured the public that his Kingdom will not replicate the Kingdom’s past territorial invasion policy, but rather forge peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

This comes after some communities neighboring the Azande allegedly expressed worries over the motives of restoring the Kingdom in the modern era.

In his first address after coronation in Yambio yesterday[Wednesday], King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue said his Kingdom will not invade other communities.

“There are some people who think that the restoration of the Kingdom is the beginning of another problem by the Azande. It is not going to be like that,” King Atoroba said.

“The Kingdom we have restored is not for hatred, it is not for incitement, it is not for lies, it’s not for rumors and it is not for invasion of other people’s land.”

King Atoroba added that the Kingdom is meant to restore the lost culture and preserve it.

“We are restoring the Kingdom to strengthen our culture. Our beautiful culture of unity, strength, boldness and looking further not to be feared like a child,” King Atoroba said.

“Raising up our children in culture and diversity not raising children in a way that they don’t know our traditions.

“Even though we are in a modern era, our culture is important. These and many others are some of the reasons we want to restore our Kingdom for.”

A British anthropologist Evans-Pritchard in his doctoral research titled “The origin of the ruling clan of the Azande” had described the Azande people as the dynastic rivalries and wars of the conquest and subjection of the Negro people.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 1

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt 2

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir 3

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars 4

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

Published Friday, February 4, 2022

Atoroba crowned Azande King 5

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“The Kingdom we restored shouldn’t be for hatred”, King Atoroba

Published 40 mins ago

President Kiir donates 20M SSP, Landcruiser to King Atoroba

Published 52 mins ago

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda ordered to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

Published 6 hours ago

Jonglei Protest: 9 injured, 2 in critical condition

Published 22 hours ago

Local chief killed as SSPDF and NAS forces renew clashes in Lainya

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.