12th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Gen. Salva Mathok Gengdit/Jale Richard/Eye Radio

The former deputy minister of interior has called for an overhaul of the judicial system, saying it has collapsed.

General Salva Mathok who is now a member of parliament says there is no rule of law in the country due to the weakness of courts to prosecute many criminal cases.

Speaking exclusively to Eye Radio, Salva Mathok stated that prisons and detention centers across the country are overcrowded with detainees spending years without trial.

Last week, the deputy director-general of Juba Central Prison told Eye Radio that Juba Central Prison was home to 1,790 inmates—including men, women, and juveniles.

Out of this, only 500 have been tried in courts while the rest are still waiting for their cases to be heard.

Salva Mathok now representing Gogrial East in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly believes criminal cases have been politicized.

Commenting on communal conflicts where hundreds of people are killed in cattle-related violence and revenge attacks, the legislator says suspects in many of the incidents are neither arrested nor prosecuted.

He attributes this to what he calls a bad culture of communities backing their sons even if they are accused of committing heinous crimes.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes 1

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

Bilpam deploys force along highways 2

Bilpam deploys force along highways

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies 3

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks 4

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks

Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Retired Archbishop Paulino Lukudu dies 5

Retired Archbishop Paulino Lukudu dies

Published Monday, April 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published 4 hours ago

Bor doctors abandon Covid-19 center over incentives

Published 21 hours ago

Tanzanian President Suluhu in Uganda to sign oil pipeline deal

Published 23 hours ago

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

Trucks enter Nimule after days of grounding

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

Do South Sudan’s juvenile offenders reform after leaving the correctional centers?

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.