Threats against civil society leaders violate human rights – UN

Threats against civil society leaders have violated human rights and undermine transition to peace in South Sudan, the UN Commission on human rights has said.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission says it notes with alarm and dismay the ongoing threats, harassment and intimidation of prominent human rights defenders, journalists and civil society actors.

It says many of whom, according to the commission, have played a key role in the country’s peace and justice processes.

According to the commission, credible threats to their lives by the National Security Services have caused some to flee the country, while the NSS continue to harass their colleagues and families.

“Civic space in South Sudan is eroding at an accelerating pace, undermining efforts to achieve a sustainable peace. The role played by overzealous security services in preventing dissent and criticism, causing key stakeholders involved in constitutional and transitional justice processes to flee the country, discourages the participation of others. It negates the government’s own efforts in these critical arenas,” stated Commission Chair Yasmin Sooka.

Two days ago, a renowned civil society activist Edmond Yakani urged the unity government to make commitments to improve civic freedoms in the country.

Last month the South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat said it is concerned by the “shrinking civic space” in the country.

Since independence in 2011, members of the public have been saying freedom of expression is severely restricted.

They say every time a group of citizen’s plan to stage a peaceful protest to express disappointment at the leadership, the government deploys heavily armed security forces on every street corner in Juba.

This, the bishops argue, is an abuse of the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution.

In August this year, Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga also reminded government institutions to facilitate access to information and the freedom of media for South Sudan to prosper.

The latest statement by UN Experts states that Jame David Kolok and Wani Michael are among those now sheltering outside the country in fear for their lives.

Mr Kolok is a member of the Technical Committee to Conduct Consultative Process on Truth, Reconciliation and Healing – a position reaffirmed in May by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

It adds that Mr. Wani has acted as a youth representative on the National Constitution Amendment Committee.

According to the Commission, their bank accounts and those of the non-government organizations they lead, are among those recently blocked on government orders, with other civil society actors also affected.

“The State’s targeting of high-profile human rights defenders will have a chilling effect on civil society, and will discourage public participation and corrode confidence in the important processes of transitional justice, constitution making and national elections, which are essential for the success of the transition envisaged by the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement,” said Commissioner Andrew Clapham.

“At the same time that the government has been calling for public participation in transitional processes, the National Security Services have targeted some of South Sudan’s most prominent civil society leaders. The NSS threaten peace and must be reined in,” he added.

