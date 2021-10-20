20th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Interviews   |   Joseph Obwony, 2020 best student speaks out

Joseph Obwony, 2020 best student speaks out

Author: William Ronyo | Published: 4 hours ago

Joseph Obwony who scored 95.1% in the recently released results of the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education has appealed to well-wishers and the government to assist him to achieve his dreams - courtesy

Joseph Obwony, South Sudan’s best student in the 2020 Secondary School Leaving Examinations has appealed for support to pursue his studies.

Despite coming from a humble background, Obwony scored an impressive 95.1% in the recently released results of the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education.

In an interview with Eye Radio reporter, William Ronyo, the top student explained why he is appealing to well-wishers to assist him  achieve his dreams.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report 1

Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections 2

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published Thursday, October 14, 2021

Kiir fires Nilepet boss 3

Kiir fires Nilepet boss

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility 4

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility

Published Sunday, October 17, 2021

Cabinet approves Constitution-making Process Bill 5

Cabinet approves Constitution-making Process Bill

Published Monday, October 18, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Aleu clashes with SPLM-IO members

Published 2 hours ago

Threats against civil society leaders violate human rights, undermine transition to peace – UN

Published 4 hours ago

Joseph Obwony, 2020 best student speaks out

Published 4 hours ago

Two soldiers killed in Mundri East barracks attack

Published 5 hours ago

EALA endorses suspension of job recruitment by EAC secretariat

Published 5 hours ago

Police launch probe into death of two siblings at Custom Market

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.