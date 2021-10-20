You are here: Home | Education | Interviews | Joseph Obwony, 2020 best student speaks out
Joseph Obwony, South Sudan’s best student in the 2020 Secondary School Leaving Examinations has appealed for support to pursue his studies.
Despite coming from a humble background, Obwony scored an impressive 95.1% in the recently released results of the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education.
In an interview with Eye Radio reporter, William Ronyo, the top student explained why he is appealing to well-wishers to assist him achieve his dreams.
