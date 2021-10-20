20th October 2021
Two soldiers killed in Mundri East barracks attack

Published: 4 hours ago

Flag of the South Sudan People Defense Forces. Courtesy

At least two SSPDF soldiers have been killed when unknown assailants ambushed two army barracks in Mundri East County of Western Equatoria state.

 

This is according to Margret Fozia, the Commissioner of Mundri East County.

The commissioner explained that the two separate ambushes were launched last Sunday and Monday in Lanyi and Jambo army barracks respectively.

Fozia stated that 9 people were also wounded in the attack including seven civilians, three of them women.

“The day before yesterday and yesterday some people, I don’t know who they are, attacked our people and wounded soldiers and also civilians. We lost two soldiers of SSPDF, also four soldiers and one small girl were injured,” Fozia told Eye Radio by phone from Mundri East County.

“This morning also there was an attack on the police and the army barracks by the same group. They attack Jambo at around 5 am there and then at 7 they attack Lanyi.”

She stated that several other travelers have also been reported missing following the spell.

No group has claimed responsibility for the ambush.

There have been reports of road ambushes along major highways in recent weeks, with travelers either killed or kidnapped in areas around Mundri.

