26th January 2021
Three die in Rumbek road ambush

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

Armed youth in a cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State | File photo

Three people have been killed and three others wounded in a road ambush in Rumbek on Monday, police in Lakes State have said.

The victims were traveling from Aduel County to Paloch Payam where the armed bandits attacked them.

The victims are identified as Mathiang Malual Dhieu, 23; Majo Chuier, 29; and Mangar Deng, 31.

The police spokesperson in Lakes, Elijah Mabor Makuac, said the armed criminals vanished then into the forest.

He, however, urges the national government to re-launch the forceful disarmament exercise in the area to prevent further attacks.

“The State government is trying to maintain the security in the area but the armed criminals are hiding in the forest,” he lamented.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Despite the disarmament exercise in the area, civilians are still in possession of small firearms.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges.

