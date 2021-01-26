26th January 2021
Igga tells Jonglei residents to ‘vomit all the grievances’

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Some Jonglei youth in possession of illegal arms | Credit | File photo

The chairperson of the greater Jonglei Peace and Reconciliation Conference called upon the area residents to use the ongoing conference as the last chance to resolve their differences.

Representatives from the Anyuak, Dinka, Jie, Kachipo, Murle, and Nuer are participating in the conference at Freedom Hall in Juba, which commenced on Monday, Jan 25, 2021.

Vice President for Dr. James Wani Igga asks delegates to speak out their grievances to create a space for peaceful coexistence in the region.

“We must dig all these out; we must vomit the causes. When we have vomited everything out, then that will be the only way for a lasting solution in Jonglei,” he told the participants.

In June last year, President Salva Kiir tasked Vice President Igga with heading up a committee to resolve the ongoing conflict in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

This follows reports of deadly clashes among neighboring communities in the Greater Jonglei area.

The committee is expected to, among other things, identify the root causes of inter-communal violence and organize a peace conference between communities in the areas affected.

During one of his visits to Jonglei, Vice President Igga begged youth there to desist from revenge attacks and inter-communal violence.

But some of the remote areas in Jonglei have continued to experience communal and tribal violence, mainly attributed to cattle raiding, child abduction, and grazing land.

“We don’t want to hear again that, a conference for Jonglei need to be held in London, or Wau.  This should be the last. Enough is enough,” Igga added.

