US diplomat speaks to Eye Radio on Intl day of education

Education is a human right, a public good, and a public responsibility. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education(link is external), in celebration of the role of education for peace and development. The global theme for this year is “Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation.” This third International Education Day occurs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a global learning disruption of unprecedented scale and severity.

The closure of schools, universities, and other learning institutions, as well as the interruption of many literacies and lifelong learning programs, has affected the lives of 1.6 billion students in over 190 countries. As a new year begins,

On Monday, Eye Radio’s Emmanuel J. Akile talks to Haven Cruz-Hubbard, the acting U.S Ambassador to South Sudan and USAID South Sudan Mission Director on the International Day of Education.