Three more die of Covid-19 in S.Sudan

South Sudan has registered 3 new coronavirus deaths bringing the total number of those who succumbed to the virus to 90 in the country.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed 248 new cases from samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The results were obtained from 1,172 samples tested across the country.

Of the 248 positive cases, 34 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 9 Bentiu, 59 Queen Medical complex, and 146 by Med Blue clinic.

The health ministry says there are 9 severe cases in the IDU.

The cumulative confirmed cases of the virus in the country are now 7,597 and recoveries are at 4,397.

South has conducted a total of 107646 samples since the index case was reported in April last year.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to strictly practice social distancing, wearing of facemask, handwashing, or sanitizing.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll-free number: 6-6-6-6.

