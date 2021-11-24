24th November 2021
Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry

Author: Charles Wote

C-in-C Gen. Salva Kiir flanked by military officers in a past event | Credit | Courtesy

The governor of Western Equatoria State has criticized the unity government for maintaining three commanders-in-chief in the country.

Currently, the country has three military leaders, namely: President Salva Kiir (SSPDF), Dr. Riek Machar (SPLA-IO) and Hussein Abdelbagi (SSOA).

This, Futuyu says, is partly contributing to insecurity in parts of the country as soldiers pay allegiance to their respective commanders-in-chief.

“Where else on earth will you find this?” He asked.

He called on the unity government to expedite the graduation of the unified forces, arguing that the existence of three commanders-in-chief in a single country has left the state in turmoil.

In his address during the 5th Governors forum in Juba on Tuesday, Governor Futuyo said unification of forces is crucial for peace to prevail in the country.

The 2018 revitalized peace agreement provides for the unification of the former warring forces to form the first professional national army consisting of 83,000 soldiers.

Over the past period, the peace government has postponed for several times the graduation of necessary unified forces due to what they referred to as “lack of funds”.

But observers call it “lack of political will” given the millions of dollars the government has offered the National Transitional Committee.

“You are saying there is no money. But how are we buying suits? Let’s say the truth,” he told the leaders.

There are thousands of troops drawn from the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and the Opposition Alliance across the country.

They have been at the training camps since 2019.

Some soldiers have been deserting these training centers due to lack of food, medicines, and safe clean drinking water.

24th November 2021

