16th September 2019
Torit MP calls for presidential order to be honored

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

Cattle grazing at the village in Tonj along the the road to Wau. Photo: http://bahreljebelsafaris.blogspot.com/

A member of parliament in Torit State is urging the committee that was recently formed to facilitate return of cattle from Equatoria region to do its job.

Honorable Peter Otim Carlo says community in Magwi County and the neighboring counties cannot cultivate because of the presence of the cattle in the area.

According to state officials, Hundreds of thousands of cattle from Jonglei, Lakes and Warrap states are in the region.

President Salva Kiir, in 2017 issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the Greater Equatoria region.

A committee was also set up to ensure that the animals were returned to their respective states.

However, cattle are still moving freely and destroying farms in the region.

Honorable Otim is the area Member of Parliament representing constituency number 27 at the Torit state legislative assembly.

“The cattle are still in the area, as I am speaking, the cattle are still in the area of Nyolo and Ayii respectively. The cattle were moved and they were taken but returned. Those two areas the community cannot cultivate, it’s a serious issue that needs urgent redress. …I feel that the presidential order number 25, 2017 should be honored.”

