17th September 2019
Civilians displaced in latest Yei fighting

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

Civilians flee violence in Yei River State | File Photo

More civilians have been displaced to Yei town in the latest fighting along Yei-Maridi road last week.

This is according to the army authorities in Yei River State.

The army and the reported opposition group forces under former SSPDF Gen. Thomas Cirilo clashed in the area last Wednesday.

The military offensives reportedly forced the civil population to flee for safety to Yei Town.

An eye witness who refused to be named told Eye Radio that hundreds of households are currently living in some schools and churches in the town.

Michael Machar is the SSPDF spokesperson in Yei.

“There are people who came to the ECS compound from villages and they are sheltering in the church. However, in that  military operations they were targeting NAS bases in retaliation of what NAS did last time. The gunshots can scare anyone.”

