22nd April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | National News | News   |   Traders warned against hiking prices

Traders warned against hiking prices

Author: Nana Alfred Taban | Published: 1 min ago

A Darfuri trader sells his wares in South Sudan.

The Chamber of Commerce has cautioned traders against hiking market prices.

According to the deputy chairperson Dut Dut, they have noticed an unreasonable rise in the prices of cement even though they have advised against it.

Dut says some traders are increasing prices despite the fact that South Sudanese Pound has been significantly gaining against the US dollar.

“There is an unreasonable rise in the cement prices-from between 2000 and 2500 to over 4000 SSP,” Dut told Eye Radio on Tuesday. “If there was no transportation or the dollar rate went high then we can say there you are right.”

He appealed to traders to be reasonable since the government has allowed cargo trucks to bring in goods.

“This is the second time we are talking to you (traders) that you should not raise prices for any item recklessly without any reason,” he added.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published 20 hours ago

Makuei suspends SSBC director 2

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 3

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 4

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Traders warned against hiking prices

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t extends lockdown indefinitely

Published 28 mins ago

Bishop Hiboro calls for sustained peace implementation

Published 13 hours ago

Hotel to kick out NPTC staff over $1.9m unpaid bills

Published 17 hours ago

36 contacts test negative for Covid-19

Published 17 hours ago

U.S commits $13.1m to combat COVID-19 in S. Sudan

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.