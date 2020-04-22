Traders warned against hiking prices

The Chamber of Commerce has cautioned traders against hiking market prices.

According to the deputy chairperson Dut Dut, they have noticed an unreasonable rise in the prices of cement even though they have advised against it.

Dut says some traders are increasing prices despite the fact that South Sudanese Pound has been significantly gaining against the US dollar.

“There is an unreasonable rise in the cement prices-from between 2000 and 2500 to over 4000 SSP,” Dut told Eye Radio on Tuesday. “If there was no transportation or the dollar rate went high then we can say there you are right.”

He appealed to traders to be reasonable since the government has allowed cargo trucks to bring in goods.

“This is the second time we are talking to you (traders) that you should not raise prices for any item recklessly without any reason,” he added.