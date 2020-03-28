Training of unified forces suspended for a month over coronavirus

The government has suspended training activities of the necessary unified forces for a month over coronavirus fears, the spokesperson of SSPDF has said.

According to Gen. Lul Ruai, the Joint Transitional Security Committee – JTSC came up with a resolution to suspend the training of the forces to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The government recently placed a ban on inbound and outbound flights with exemptions of humanitarian cargo.

It banned all social gatherings, sporting events, religious events, weddings, and political activities due to coronavirus fears.

Schools and other institutions were also closed.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Gen. Lul stated that the training process had been called off for a month due to the coronavirus.

“That move was taken to ensure that all our forces in the training centers or training camps in the country are not infected with the coronavirus, so it is a preventative measure, Gen. Lul said.

“The duration will be one month according to the presidential order.”

For his part, SPLM/A-IO military deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel attributed the suspension to lack of the basic necessities to combat the virus at the training centers.

“The joint transitional security committee – JTSC came with the decision that training of the unfired forces should be suspended so that we are able to protect ourselves, especially our forces on the ground from the virus. This is a resolution that has been reached,” said Col. Lam.

“The biggest challenge that we have is that we do not have the materials needed to combat the virus in the training centers.”

South Sudan has not registered any case of coronavirus.