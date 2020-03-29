Gov’t orders Police, Military, NSS to cracks down on COVID-19 curfew violators

The government has instructed the Police, the Military, and National Security to deploy all its resources to impose curfew as a preventative measure against coronavirus, the high-level task force on coronavirus has said.

This was agreed during the high-level meeting chaired by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Saturday in Juba.

Last week, President Salva Kiir has imposed a night curfew across the country for the next 30 days over coronavirus fears.

This is aimed at stopping the possible spread of the coronavirus as the country is reportedly at high risk.

The high-level task force indicated in a statement seen by Eye Radio that it has observed with concern that social activities are still taking place.

“The High-Level Taskforce has observed with concern, that clubs, playing cards under the trees and market places, tea and Shisha places and restaurants are still open in clear defiance of the Presidential Orders,” a statement by the task force said.

“The High-Level Taskforce reaffirms its resolve to implement earlier directives on social distancing. None essential staff must continue to stay home on a paid leave. Employers are advised to allow their staff to work from home. Citizens must observe a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am.”

The task force stated that those resisting the curfew shall be arrested and arranged before a competent court of law.

“The Taskforce, therefore, instructs the Police, the Military and the National Security to impose the orders. Those resisting shall be arrested and arraigned before a competent court of law.”

South Sudan and WHO say the country remains coronavirus free.