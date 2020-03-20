Troika urges RTGoNU to start ‘to deliver the peace deal in full’

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway have appealed to the coalition government to expedite the unification processes of all forces into one professional national army.

The three countries which are South Sudan’s main development and humanitarian partners also urged the revitalized government to immediately embark on the much needed financial sector reforms and the improvement of democratic space and institutions.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Friday, the three nations, which call themselves Troika, say the new government should embark on ensuring “ending corruption…. respecting human rights and implementing transitional justice mechanisms.”

Last week, President Salva Kiir set up the executive appointing 35 ministers including women.

The government was set up despite several pre-transitional requirements not having been met by the parties. Key among them is the training and deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces.

According to Troika, “this will require a sustained focus on building unified security forces.”

It yet again pledged to support the unity government in its priorities.

“Troika looks forward to working in close partnership with a genuinely united government as it establishes its priorities and starts to develop plans to deliver the peace deal in full,” the statement partially reads.

On Tuesday, the new Minister of Defence called on her team and the entire cabinet to work “together not as separate but as one government to see it the unification process is achieved smoothly as soon as possible.”

The new RTGoNU was sworn in last week to run South Sudan for the next 3 years, following which an election will be organized to establish a democratically elected government.