TROIKA welcomes the decision to form state governments

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway have commended President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar for finally resolving to move forward with the formation of various branches of the transitional government of national unity.

On Wednesday, the Presidency agreed that President Kiir shall proceed with the establishment of the Transitional National Legislature.

It also resolved that officials of state and local governments for the nine states -except Upper Nile –will be appointed.

A statement by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs also stated that a conference for all the communities of Upper Nile State shall take place in Juba before the appointment of the state governor.

This conference will give the inhabitants of Upper Nile to discuss ways and means of resolving any trial or communal difference to create harmony in the state.

The Presidency also conveyed their decision to representatives of the TROIKA countries.

“With extraordinary joy, we saw both President Kiir and First Vice President Machar and listened to the progress they have made and the decisions that they have made,” said Stuart Symington, US Special Envoy.



The diplomats pledged the support of TROIKA to the peace process and urged everyone to play a role in harnessing peace.

“While only South Sudan can lead forward, it needs to have the support of every woman and man in this country, so that this country can be united and peaceful,” he stated.



President Kiir is expected to issue a decree to formalize the decisions reached yesterday.