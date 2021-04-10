Trucks enter Nimule after days of grounding

Hundreds of commercial trucks loaded with goods have arrived at Nimule border point this morning after days of protests by truck drivers who refused to cross into South Sudan.

“The truck have started entering Nimule custom yard and actually this morning we have received so far nearly a hundred cargos and the rest are still waiting because of the jam, the customs process is ongoing,” Daniel Deng, the head of clearing agents in Nimule confirmed.

“Maybe after two to three hours, they will be going to Juba.”

This is after days of negotiations between South Sudan and East African truck drivers over ways to address highway crimes and over taxation.

Yesterday Security chiefs from South Sudan met with Ugandan authorities and the drivers’ Union over the border standoff.

According to an official in Nimule, the cargo transporters have agreed to call off the protest after the South Sudan government assured them of security along the highway.

The SSPDF say it started deploying soldiers along the roads connecting Juba to Nimule, to Yei up to Kaya –to ensure safe passage for travelers and commercial goods.

The move comes following the recent killing of truck drivers and other travelers along these roads.

At least 7 foreign nationals and 8 South Sudanese have been killed in separate attacks in a span of two weeks.

Some cargo trucks were also set ablaze by the unidentified attackers.

These crimes have interrupted the movement of goods and people along the Juba-Nimule highway and Juba-Yei road.