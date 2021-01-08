Trump commits to ‘orderly’ transition of power

In the clip he barely touched on his baseless claims of voter fraud, which had riled diehard supporters on Wednesday outside the White House.

During that rally, he urged the crowds to head for the Capitol, where they forced their way inside.

The breach of the seat of US government led to the evacuation of shocked lawmakers, postponing for several hours their certification of US President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Mr Trump.

What did Trump say?

Mr Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday evening, following a 12-hour freeze of his account after the social media company said his tweets could stoke violence. In the new video message, he said: “Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Mr Trump said he had “immediately deployed” the National Guard to expel the intruders, though some US media reported he had hesitated to send in the troops, leaving his vice-president to give the order.