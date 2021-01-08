Cleric wants cattle-related conflicts addressed

A cleric has appealed to political leaders to address the ongoing cattle-related conflict that is becoming more deadly.

This is after three people were reportedly killed and two others were abducted in Lokurubang Boma of Lainya County recently.

The County in Central Equatoria State has reported cattle-related clashes among the Mundari pastoralist communities.

Paul Yugusuk is the Archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

He says widespread killings are happening across the country because of conflicts over cattle.

“It is a source of conflict not only in Lainya, you know what is happening in the entire country, recently the outcast of Juba have witness conflict and elsewhere, in Jonglei, in Bahr el Ghazal and all over the country cattle is an issue which needs to be addressed by the entire country,” Bishop Yugusuk told Eye Radio from Yei on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, at this time of peace, we are being killed as a result of cattle conflict,” he added.



Two weeks ago, 13 people were killed in similar clashes among Terekeka cattle keepers in Lainya County.

There have been fighting amongst communities from Terekeka in several parts of Central Equatoria State.

The Governor of Central Equatoria state has formed a peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the differences.

