Trump to snub Biden’s inauguration as Capitol riot fallout builds

Under pressure, Mr Trump finally released a recorded statement late on Thursday condemning the storming of the US Capitol as a “heinous attack”.

How unusual is Trump’s snub of the inauguration?

It is highly unusual but not unprecedented: the last president to skip the inauguration of his successor was Andrew Johnson, in 1869.

Mr Trump has now admitted defeat in the 3 November election and has promised a peaceful transfer of power. However, he has repeated baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Top congressional Democrats have urged Vice-President Mike Pence to begin a process of declaring Mr Trump unfit for office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump should be removed for “his incitement of insurrection”.

“The President’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office,” they said in a joint statement.

The duo called for Mr Trump to be ousted using the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice-president to step up if the president is unable to perform his duties owing to a mental or physical illness.