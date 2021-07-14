Tueny vows to end Lakes conflicts

14th July 2021
Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

Rin Tueny, Lakes Stte governor | Credit | Courtesy

The new governor of Lakes State has promised to end cattle-related and inter-communal conflicts that have rocked the state for years.

Rin Tueny, the former military intelligence director, was appointed governor in June.

The restive state has been rocked by a circle of communal violence observers attribute to revenge killings and cattle rustling.

There have also been armed and highway robberies on the major roads linking the state to its neighbors.

Tueny says the insecurity has disrupted livelihood activities, including farming and the movement of civilians.

“These are problems that need to be dealt with properly,” the governor states.

He, however, promised to empower security forces in the state and deploy them to the restive areas to restore stability.

Rin Tueny was speaking to SSBC yesterday after making his first official trip to the state since his appointment early this month.

He further called on the people in the state to cooperate with security forces to address the crises.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

