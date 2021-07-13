14th July 2021
U.S. condemns looting of nutrition, food aid in Tonj areas

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 5 hours ago

USAID representative hands over Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food to UNICEF on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | UNICEF

The United States Embassy in Juba has called on the government to immediately investigate and punish those involved in communal fighting and looting in Warrap state.

Dozens of people are feared dead in renewed clashes between the Lou Paher and Luanyjang communities of Tonj East and Tonj North.

The clashes in Marial Lou area started on July 8.

The U.S Embassy in Juba disclosed that the violence has also resulted in the “looting of food and nutrition commodities.”

It stated the looting has left people “already facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity to even less food assistance and the potential of losing more lives.”

According to the statement seen by Eye Radio, Tuesday, the U.S Mission in South Sudan condemned the violence and the looting.

It “strongly urged the government of South Sudan to use the law and the country’s international human rights obligations to hold perpetrators of violence and criminal looting of assistance” accountable.

