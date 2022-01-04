4th January 2022
Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market

Author: Atem Jennifer | Published: 4 hours ago

Part of the building that collapsed in Konyo-Konyo - courtesy

At least two people have been killed after a building they were demolishing collapsed on them this morning in Konyo-Konyo market of Juba.

This is according to the witness, Abuna Luke.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 11:30am after the constructors discovered some faults on the building used as a store.

Two other people were also reported to have been injured.

According to Mr. Luke those injured were not badly harmed as they were seen trying to remove the rubbles on top of the deceased.

“I went to Konyokonyo to buy something, on my way back, there was a building. You know this building is used as stores. There were around four builders who were demolishing,” Abuna told Eye Radio.

“I think the builders wanted to adjust something in the building and in the process, the building collapsed leaving two people dead on spot and then two more were actually injured.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said he was not aware of the incident.

4th January 2022

