9 killed by Misseriya in separate incidents in Aweil East

This is according to the Aweil East Commissioner, Kiir Yor Lual.

He says the attacks occurred in the areas of Kew and Nyanlou which are around the area of Warguet.

Commissioner Yor accused the Misseriya tribesmen of attacking the area.

“The attack started on 28th December. In the first attack, we lost three people, and on 29th December, they attacked again and killed one person, on 31st December, they attacked and killed a family of five people,” Yor told Eye Radio this morning from Wanjok.

“A total of nine people were killed and all of them were civilians in these three separate attacks. We don’t know what the cause of these attacks to our innocent people are.

“The first attack occurred in a place called Kew, Kew is a place near Warguet and then the second attack occurred in the place called Nyanlou also around the same area of Warguet and the third attack also occurred in the same area.”

He says the armed Misseriya have also attacked Panbol this morning.