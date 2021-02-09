Two die in Rumbek East attack

At least two people were killed in a cattle-related attack in Rumbek East County on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Lakes State has said.

The incident occurred when armed youth from Yirol County allegedly raided cattle at Telkuc village near Rumbek.

“These people were alleged to be dealing in illicit cattle exchange with other cattle raiders in the areas of Yirol and Rumbek. They were pursued and killed at Telkuc village,” Mabor Makuac told Eye Radio.

The victims were identified as Chien Majok Akara, aged 24 and Turic Dhieu, a middle-aged man.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth, commonly known as “Gelweng” are still in possession of firearms.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter