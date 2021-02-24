Two die in separate Mundri road accidents

Two people have died in separate road accidents in Mundri West County, Western Equatoria State.

The acting Director of Traffic Police in Mundri West County says the incidents happened in Mundri town and along Kotobi road.

Warrant officer John Taban reported that a man identified as Lavric Deoko, 28, died on Kotobi road.

The deceased was reportedly coming from Kotobi to Mundri town when his motorbike rammed into a tree. He died instantly.

The second accident happened in Mundri town when a Scania truck knocked dead 29-year-old pedestrian Mojongi Malish.

“We have just finished handing over the two bodies of the separate road accident victims,” John told Eye Radio.

The accident was caused by a Scania truck registered with numberplate 518 SSD Q.”

There have been rising incidents of road accident.

