Women bloc decry violation of their quota in government appointments

A woman leader and signatory to the 2018 revitalized peace deal has suggested that women maybe forced to go to court to challenge the continuous violations of their rights to affirmative action by the parties in South Sudan.

The Women Bloc of South Sudan expressed dismay over under-representation of women in the various government positions created both at the national and the state levels.

“The violation of 35 percent began in February last year when the executive wing of government was formed,” it stated.

On Monday and Tuesday, President Kiir appointed cabinet ministers, advisors and commissioners for Warrap State, Unity State, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Jonglei and Central Equatoria states.

Only a handful of women have been offered positions.

“This issue can take people to court because the agreement stipulates that women should be given equal share with men. It is already in the mandate of the SPLM constitution,” said Mary Akec, chairperson of the Women Bloc of South Sudan.

According to the 2011 Transitional Constitution, as amended, women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men.

The new peace accord also tasks the incumbent government to appoint not fewer than six women to ministerial positions; not fewer than three women in SPLM-IO and SSOA must appoint no less than one woman.

The revitalized peace agreement also urges all the parties to empower and engage women in the decision-making process.

“The main issue is that we are not part of the decision making decision process, we are not consulted either,” Akech stated.

