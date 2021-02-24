24th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Women bloc decry violation of their quota in government appointments

Women bloc decry violation of their quota in government appointments

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

Mary Akec Bior speaking on Eye Radio's Nuswan Salam Program. Credit|Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

A woman leader and signatory to the 2018 revitalized peace deal has suggested that women maybe forced to go to court to challenge the continuous violations of their rights to affirmative action by the parties in South Sudan.

The Women Bloc of South Sudan expressed dismay over under-representation of women in the various government positions created both at the national and the state levels.

“The violation of 35 percent began in February last year when the executive wing of government was formed,” it stated.

On Monday and Tuesday, President Kiir appointed cabinet ministers, advisors and commissioners for Warrap State, Unity State, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Jonglei and Central Equatoria states.

Only a handful of women have been offered positions.

“This issue can take people to court because the agreement stipulates that women should be given equal share with men. It is already in the mandate of the SPLM constitution,” said Mary Akec, chairperson of the Women Bloc of South Sudan.

According to the 2011 Transitional Constitution, as amended, women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men.

The new peace accord also tasks the incumbent government to appoint not fewer than six women to ministerial positions; not fewer than three women in SPLM-IO and SSOA must appoint no less than one woman.

The revitalized peace agreement also urges all the parties to empower and engage women in the decision-making process.

“The main issue is that we are not part of the decision making decision process, we are not consulted either,” Akech stated.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money 2

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

Mou Mou passes on in Juba 3

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 4

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State 5

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State

Published Monday, February 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Women bloc decry violation of their quota in government appointments

Published 1 min ago

Two die in separate Mundri road accidents

Published 18 mins ago

Bentiu town gets first female Mayor

Published 21 mins ago

Deadly Luri Bridge construction commences

Published 1 hour ago

126 more catch the dreaded virus

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.